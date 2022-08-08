Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Justin Trudeau Doesn't Stay Without Security, This is an Old Video

Fact-Check: Justin Trudeau Doesn't Stay Without Security, This is an Old Video

The video is from October 2015, days before Trudeau was sworn-in as the Canadian prime minister.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

The claim suggests that the Canadian prime minister does not have security guards. 

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The claim suggests that the Canadian prime minister does not have security guards.&nbsp;</p></div>

A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walking towards a building is being shared on social media with a claim that the prime minister stays without security guards.

The claim goes on to compare the situation with India and says that nothing like this could ever happen here.

However, we found that the video is from 21 October 2015, before Trudeau was sworn in as the prime minister of Canada.

CLAIM 

The video has been shared with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "He is the PM of Canada. He lives without any security and does not have even one percent of arrogance. Great Sir. Here in India even the head of a village has more attitude."

An archive of the post can be seen here

WHAT WE FOUND

We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using a video verification tool, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them, supplementing it with keywords.

This led us to a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of CBC News, a Canadian Broadcaster, on 21 October 2015. The description of the video mentioned, "The prime minister-designate walks through the doors of The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill for the first time since the Liberals won a majority government in the federal election."

Trudeau was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Canada on 4 November 2015.

Further, according to the Public Safety Canada website, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is "mandated to provide 24/7 security to the prime minister and his family at all times, both domestically and abroad."

Clearly, an old video is being used to claim that the Canadian PM does not have security guards.

