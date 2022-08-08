'Tried To Run Me Over With a Truck': BJP MP Claims Mining Mafia Attacked Her

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranjeeta Koli has claimed that the mining mafia tried to mow her down by a truck and left her vehicle damaged in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

Following the incident on Sunday night, 7 August, the MP sat on a dharna near Dhilawati police station along with her supporters demanding action against illegal mining.

The Bharatpur MP said she was informed that illegal mining was taking place in an area in the district and visited the spot.