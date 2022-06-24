'Support Peaceful Resolution of Russia-Ukraine Conflict': BRICS Member Countries

Visuals from the virtual BRICS Summit held on Thursday, 23 June.
(Photo: Twitter)
Member countries of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) grouping issued a declaration on Thursday, 23 June, saying that they called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine amid the war, which has been ongoing for around four months.
The Beijing Declaration of the 14th BRICS Summit stated that it was committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes.
"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) and UNGA (United Nations General Assembly. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine," the statement read.
The summit on Thursday was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking on the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, the BRICS countries emphasised that the country's territory should not be used to attack any other country or train "terrorists".
The grouping also called for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity and non-interference in internal affairs.
Further, it called for all sides to the Afghanistan dispute to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and negotiation through an inclusive and representative political structure.
The grouping also said that it "appreciated" the role of India as a member of the UNSC from 2021-22, along with Brazil from 2022-23.
"The presence of four BRICS countries in the UN Security Council provides an opportunity to further enhance the weight of our dialogue on issue of international peace and security and for continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges amongst our permanent Mission to the United Nations and in other international fora."
(With inputs from agencies)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)