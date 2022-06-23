BRICS: PM Modi says Mutual Cooperation Will Help Global Post-COVID Recovery

Claiming that the cooperation of BRICS nations in youth summits, sports, civil society organizations, and think-tanks has benefited the citizens of those member nations, Modi also expressed happiness that the membership of the BRICS New Development Bank has increased.

Other than the BRICS nations, members of the NDB include Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE, and Uruguay.

PM Modi concluded by saying that he is "confident that the deliberations at the BRICS summit will lead to a further strengthening of ties."

While BRICS conferences are usually about economic cooperation, the war in Ukraine is likely to be the elephant in the room.

"A lot of people will be keeping an eye on the summit, especially on the dynamics between Russia and China over Ukraine," Pratyush Rao, director for South Asia at the Control Risks consultancy was quoted as saying by the BBC.