Expecting 7.5% Economic Growth in 2022: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(Photo: The Quint)
The government expects the Indian economy to grow by 7.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, 22 June.
In a virtual address at the BRICS Business Forum, Modi also said the value of the Indian digital economy will reach USD 1 trillion by 2025.
"We are expecting a 7.5-percent growth rate this year that will make us the fastest growing major economy," Modi said in his address.
The BRICS Business Forum took place a day ahead of a virtual summit of the five-nation bloc.
The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP and 16 percent of the global trade.