Black Box of Crashed Chinese Boeing 737 Found, Officials Say

The black box from the crashed Chinese Boeing 737 plane carrying 132 passengers, was recovered on Wednesday, 23 March, AFP reported, as officials continue their investigation into the crash that took place on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China's aviation authority, said that a flight recorder "from China Eastern MU5735 was found", although state media reported that it had been severely damaged.

The Boeing 737-800 has two flight recorders. One is located in the rear passenger cabin, and the other serves as a cockpit voice recorder.