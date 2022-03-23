China Plane Was Flying at Speed of Sound Before It Crashed With 132 Onboard

The China Eastern Airlines Corp jet that crashed on Monday, 21 March, with 132 people onboard, was traveling nearly at the speed of sound – moments before it strangely nosedived into a hillside, according to a Bloomberg News review of flight-track data.

The Boeing Co 737-800 was flying at more than 640 miles (966 kilometers) per hour, and at times may have exceeded 700 mph, according to data from Flightradar24, a website that tracks planes.