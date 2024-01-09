Bhutan Elections: As Economic Woes Hit National Happiness, Voters Cast Ballots

After general elections in Bangladesh over the weekend – which saw Sheikh Hasina return to power for the fourth consecutive term – another South Asian country and India's neighbour, Bhutan, is holding its fourth parliamentary elections on Tuesday, 9 January.

Voters in Bhutan began casting votes as polls opened at 8 am local time (and will go on till 5 pm) for the elections to the National Assembly, the 47-seat lower house of Bhutan's bicameral legislature.

The Buddhist kingdom, which benchmarks itself on happiness instead of economic growth, held its first democratic elections in 2008 post the end of absolute monarchy. From just two political parties during the first elections, the number in this election went up to five. In November 2023, the country voted in the primary round of elections – and two political parties qualified for the runoff round, taking place on 9 January.