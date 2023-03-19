Bhutan to Forgo UN's Least Developed Country Tag: What Does This Mean?

In 13 December 2023, Bhutan will quit the club of world's poorest countries, becoming only the seventh nation to graduate from the band of Least Developed Countries (LDC) set up by the United Nations (UN) in 1971.

"We are taking it with a lot of honour and pride. We are not nervous," Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering told news agency AFP at the LDC summit that took place in Doha last week.

So, how did the Himalayan kingdom achieve this feat? And what will such a move mean for the country? Read on.