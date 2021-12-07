US to Diplomatically Boycott Winter Olympics, Beijing Calls it 'Posturing'

US athletes, however, are free to travel to China to compete in the Winter Olympics.

"The athletes on Team USA have our full support, we will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home," Psaki added.

'Weren't Invited in the First Place': China Reacts

Beijing reacted furiously to the boycott, calling it "posturing and political manipulation", and further claiming that American diplomats hadn't been invited to the Olympics in the first place.

"US politicians keep hyping a 'diplomatic boycott' without even being invited to the Games", said Liu Xiaoming, the former Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom, The Guardian reported.

Threatening "resolute countermeasures", Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry lamented that the US decision is "a grave travesty of the spirit of the Olympic charter, a blatant political provocation and a serious affront to the 1.4 billion Chinese people."

The announcement is expected to worsen Sino-American relations, which are already at a pretty low point.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian)