Salman Rushdie Attacked: A Look at Past Controversies Involving the Author

The work that Rushdie is best known for is also the novel that led to death threats being issued against him.

In 1988, he published his critically acclaimed The Satanic Verses, which went on to win him the Whitbread Award that year. However, it also went on to get banned in several nations for the way he wrote about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

The then leader of Iran, late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, had issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death and the killing of his publishers for insulting Prophet Muhammad. The author, who went into hiding for nearly 10 years following the controversy, was accused of misusing his freedom of speech.