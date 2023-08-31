At Least 63 Dead at a Fire in a Building in Johannesburg, South Africa

Fire engulfs a residential building in the central business district of Johannesburg , South Africa claiming the lives of at least 63 on Thursday, 31 August.

Fire engulfs a residential building in the central business district of Johannesburg , South Africa claiming the lives of at least 63 on Thursday, 31 August.

Evacuation of the building was swiftly carried out, and 43 were reported grievously injured according to the Emergency Management Services (EMS). Some suffered from smoke inhalation, and had to be shifted to the hospital. Spokesperson of the EMS Robert Mulaudzi stated on X, formerly known as Twitter: