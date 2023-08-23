BRICS Summit Day 2: PM Modi Holds Bilateral With South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa

Foreign Secretary Kwatra said that the PM’s schedule for bilateral meetings are still being developed and a more comprehensive schedule will follow, refraining from providing specific information.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit, held bilateral talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 23 August, the second day of the summit.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the PM’s schedule for bilateral meetings are still being developed and a more comprehensive schedule will follow, refraining from providing specific information.
The Indian PM is also set to participate in the Summit's two sessions:
A closed plenary that Foreign Secretary Kwatra said is likely to focus more on items pertaining to intra-BRICS cooperation as also the reform of the multilateral system and counter-terrorism issues.
An open plenary which would see participation from other entities and organisations that are associated with BRICS, which include the President of the New Development Bank, the Chair of the BRICS Business Council and the Chair of BRICS Women's Business Alliance.
Foreign Secretary Kwatra said the participants are "likely to deliberate on issues such as global economic recovery amid ongoing geopolitical challenges, sustainable development goals, women-led development as also addressing the concern and interest and priorities of the Global South."
Speculation is rife as to whether PM Modi will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which would make it the first time since their quick talk on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year.
While an official bilateral dialogue has not been suggested by either party, the possibility remains open and Foreign Secretary Kwatra did not rule out it out
