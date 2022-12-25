In Photos: Death Toll in South Africa Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises to 15

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in South Africa's Boksburg city on Saturday, 24 December, has risen to 15, the country's health minister said.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the death toll was at 10 people and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning," Joe Phaahla said while addressing the press in front of the Tambo Memorial Hospital, close to where the explosion occurred.

At least 40 people were also injured in the incident, which took place after a tanker, which was transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), got stuck underneath a bridge in close proximity to a hospital and several houses.

Officials say that the death toll may rise, as 19 people among the 40 injured are still in a critical condition.