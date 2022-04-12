'Confronted By This Hard Reality': Sri Lanka to Default on All Its External Debt

Sri Lanka, still witnessing its worst economic crisis since the 1940s, declared on Tuesday,12 April that it would default on its $51 billion external debt, awaiting a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, AFP reported.

Sri Lanka's central bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters that the country's financial crisis "has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible. The best action that can be taken is to restructure debt and avoid a hard default."