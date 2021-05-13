Air Strikes, Rocket Attacks: At Least 65 Dead in Gaza, 7 in Israel

At least 65 people, including 17 children, have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, amid the “worst violence in years” between Israelis and Palestinians, reported CNN.
Meanwhile, seven have been killed in Israel in rocket attacks by militants in Gaza.
As the violence that began on Monday continued even on Wednesday, 13 May, some of the most rattling reported instances of violence that have emerged from Wednesday include:
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern about “what we’re seeing in Israel, West Bank and Gaza” but has also reportedly backed Israel’s right to protect itself. As per Reuters, however, he added that Israel had a particular obligation to avoid civilian casualties.
Further, the White House, was quoted in reports, as saying:
“US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians.”
Stating that America believes Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live with safety and security and that they will continue to engage with all parties involved to “urge de-escalation and bring calm”, Blinken informed that he has asked Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to go to the region immediately to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
After speaking to Netanyahu, Blinken rang up Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reportedly, in a bid to de-escalate tensions.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office has put out a statement saying:
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has, on his part, made an appeal on TV to “please stop this madness”.
Pointing out that the President’s role is “largely ceremonial”, Reuters quoted him as saying: "We are endangered by rockets that are being launched at our citizens and streets, and we are busying ourselves with a senseless civil war among ourselves.”
Meanwhile, the Tor Wennesland, United Nations Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Process, in a tweet, warned that the region was hurtling towards a full-scale war. He also pointed out that “the cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid by ordinary people”.
(With inputs from CNN, Reuters and ANI.)
