Israeli Forces ‘Crack Down’ on Palestinians Amid Eviction Dispute

The dispute which was to be heard by Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday, 10 May, has been deferred. Meanwhile, the tensions has been playing out on the streets over the past few weeks, and has gotten violent in the last few days.

Over 200 demonstrators were injured over the weekend in clashes with the Israeli Police in Sheikh Jarrah and at the Al-Aqsa mosque which has long served as a crisis point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel had captured East Jerusalem from Jordanian forces in a 1967 war and later annexed it. Under Israeli law, Jews who can prove pre-1948 title can claim back their Jerusalem properties. However, the same does not stand for Palestinians.