As Tension Spirals, Indian Woman in Israel Killed in Rocket Attack

Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old Indian woman in Israel, was killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants from Gaza, reported PTI, citing officials. Her death occurred amid escalating hostilities and instances of violence between the Israelis and Palestinians, and a day after a residential tower in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike.

The woman belonged to Kerala's Idukki district and was employed as a caregiver, attending to an 80-year-old woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

She had come to Israel seven years ago, and is survived by her son who is living with her husband in Kerala. The elderly woman she looked after is reported to have survived the hit but is hospitalised and is in a serious condition.