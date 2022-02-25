'I Am Against This War,' Says Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Navalny

Jailed Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny said on Thursday, 24 February, that he was against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, reported AFP.

In a video published by independent news outlet Dozhd, Navalny said, "I am against this war," as he stood trial from prison on Thursday.

Navalny has spent a year in jail on old fraud charges after surviving a poison attack, for which he and the West blame the Kremlin. He is being tried inside a maximum-security prison outside Moscow on fresh charges that could extend his prison stay by a decade.

Wearing a prison uniform, Navalny can be heard saying: