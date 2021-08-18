Afghanistan Refugee Crisis: Which Countries Have Offered Help?

Earlier in July, the Joe Biden administration had said that the US aims to evacuate up to 22,000 Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants, their families, and other at-risk Afghans, Reuters reported.

However, in the background of Taliban capturing Kabul, a US official spoke to Reuters and said, "It's a nice goal to have, but realistically it's going to be a challenge."

When the Pentagon ensures 6,000 troops on the ground in Kabul, the US aims to airlift between 5,000 and 9,000 people in a day. However, only 4,000 troops have reached Kabul so far.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the state of Utah wrote to Biden and expressed its desire to aid in the country's resettlement efforts.

"Utah was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution. We understand the pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the contributions of refugees in our communities. Today, we sent a letter to @POTUS expressing our desire in helping those who are fleeing Afghanistan," Governor Spencer Cox wrote in a tweet.