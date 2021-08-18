Afghanistan Crisis: SP MP Denies Comparing Taliban with Indian Freedom Fighters

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Dr Shafiqur Rahman Barq has been booked for comparing the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan with India's freedom struggle. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Twitter / @Drbarq)
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal, Dr Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who has been booked for sedition for hurting sentiments by comparing the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan with India's freedom struggle, has now denied making any such statement.
Earlier on 16 August, Samajwadi Party MP had reportedly issued a statement hailing Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and comparing their assault on the country with India's freedom struggle.
Based on a complaint lodged by Uttar Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Regional Vice-President Rajesh Singhal on 17 August, a case was registered at the Sadar Police station.
The charges against the MP have been framed under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings).
However, speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, the Sambalpur MP said that he did not make any such statement, adding that it had been "misinterpreted".
"I'm a citizen of India, not of Afghanistan. So, I've no business with what is happening there. I support my government's policies," Barq added.
On 17 August, Barq had reportedly said, "When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now, Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries, like Russia and the US to settle in their country."
His remarks were highly criticised by BJP. Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya said, "Anything can happen in Samajwadi Party. There is no difference between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leaders of the SP," reported ANI.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI)
Published: 18 Aug 2021,11:42 AM IST