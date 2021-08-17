Russia Says Taliban Made Kabul Safe; Hamid Karzai Airport Reopened

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
(Photo: PTI)
Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said that the Taliban have made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 17 August.
Meanwhile, Kabul's airport reopened early on Tuesday after being closed for hours by US forces following a breakdown in security on the tarmac.
On Monday night, United States President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the Afghanistan crisis, and said that he 'stands squarely by his decision' to pull US troops from the war-torn country.
Earlier, US soldiers killed two armed men at the Kabul airport, news agency AFP reported citing the Pentagon, a day after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
The Taliban is in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war
China on Monday said that it is willing to develop 'friendly relations' with Afghanistan's Taliban, AFP reported
All commercial flights were suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, TOLO News reported, after the closure of Afghan airspace
Later in the day, the Pentagon reportedly said that all military and civilian flights have been halted at Kabul airport
On Sunday, Taliban commanders said that they had taken control of the Afghan Presidential Palace
Following the withdrawal of a majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban advanced rapidly in the country, capturing city after city
Kabul's airport was reopened early on Tuesday after being closed for hours by US forces following a breakdown in security on the tarmac that interrupted evacuation operations, a US general said.
The airport reopened at 1935 GMT Monday, said Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He said a C-17 transport aircraft had landed with US Marines aboard, and a second one loaded with an army unit was to land soon, to help establish security for the airport.
Taylor said the United States was "in charge of air traffic control" at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) for military and commercial flights.
Zhirnov will meet with the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said on Monday, according to AFP. He added that Moscow will decide on recognising the new government based on its "conduct".
United States President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the Afghanistan crisis a little after 3:45 pm on Monday, 16 August (1:15 am IST, Tuesday), and said that "I stand squarely by my decision."
"American troops should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that American troops are not willing to fight by themselves," Biden said.
"My national security team and I have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and moving quickly to execute the plans we had put in place to respond to every constituency and contingency including the rapid collapse we are seeing now," he said.
"Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building or create a unified, centralised democracy. Our only vital national interest in Afghanistan remains today what it has always been - preventing terrorist attack on American homeland," Biden said.
Published: 17 Aug 2021,08:00 AM IST