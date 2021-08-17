Will the Humanitarian Disaster in Afghanistan Define Biden's Legacy?

US President Joe Biden has found himself engulfed in a political storm, as a catastrophe unfolds in Afghanistan in front of our very eyes.

As Afghan nationals are distraught anticipating the return of the dark ages that Afghanistan was shrouded in during the last Taliban rule, Biden is being confronted with the harsh reality of the human suffering that his decision to withdraw US troops from the country, has led to.

While some are calling it his 'Saigon moment', dodging accusations of a messy exit from Afghanistan, Biden reiterated once again that he stood by his decision.

In his first address from the White House since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, he said that the blame for the fall of the country, lay squarely on the Afghan government who couldn't eradicate corruption, and their military who couldn't stand up to the terrorist fighters without the US backing them.