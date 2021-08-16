Taliban Seizes Power, Says 'War is Over'; President Ghani Flees Afghanistan

The Taliban is in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Taliban is in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office on Sunday declared that the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community.
Earlier in the day, negotiations had begun with the Afghanistan government for an 'unconditional surrender' and a 'peaceful transfer of power'.
Kabul was the only major Afghan city under the control of the country's central government as more and more cities fell to the Taliban in the last few days in its unprecedented advance.
On Sunday, Taliban commanders said that they had taken control of the Afghan Presidential Palace
The Taliban had earlier said in a statement that they had no plan to take the Afghan capital “by force”
Later on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that in order to prevent looting and chaos, their forces will enter some parts of Kabul
Following the withdrawal of a majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban advanced rapidly in the country, capturing city after city
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV that the organisation did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of regime would be clear soon.
The US military has secured the perimeter of Kabul airport, the State Department said, adding that Washington's embassy in the Afghan capital had been completely evacuated, reports AFP.
President Ashraf Ghani, who fled to Tajikistan on Sunday, as the Taliban reached Kabul for a transfer of power, said that he left Afghanistan in order to avoid violence and bloodshed.
In his first statement since the terror organisation took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan, Ghani said, "The Taliban have made it to remove me; they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out."
Taliban commanders said they had taken control of the Afghan Presidential Palace, news agency Reuters reported.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said that in order to prevent looting and chaos, their forces will enter some parts of Kabul and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces, as he asked people to not panic from their entrance, TOLONews reported.
Hours after Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday, sources cited by TOLONews said that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 16 Aug 2021,08:49 AM IST