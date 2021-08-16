Will Take All Steps to Ensure Safety of Indians: Govt on Afghanistan Crisis

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
(Photo: PTI)
The Government of India will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of the Indian nationals and its interests in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, 16 August, a day after the Taliban takeover of the country.
Acknowledging that the security situation in Kabul has "deteriorated significantly in the last few days", the MEA said they are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.
The government further pointed out that it was in touch with the Indian nationals in the country who wish to return.
