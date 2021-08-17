Washington Post, NYT, WSJ Write to Biden Urging Rescue of Journos in Kabul

Prominent American dailies The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal, on Monday, 16 August, urged US President Joe Biden to facilitate the safe passage of their journalist associates in Kabul to the US.

"For the past twenty years, brave Afghan colleagues have worked tirelessly to help The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal share news and information from the region with the global public. Now, those colleagues and their families are trapped in Kabul, their lives in peril," a group statement from the three dailies observes.

Asking the government to "stand behind the free press," the three newspapers adjured the government to take measures to ensure the safety of the journalists.