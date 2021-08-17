'Monitoring Situation in Kabul': Jaishankar Promises Help to Stranded Indians

As a humanitarian crisis rages in Afghanistan, which fell to the Taliban within days of the United States' exit, and Indian nationals, among others, remain in the war-torn country, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that he was monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. He said that he understands the anxiety of those seeking a return to India.

"Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard," he wrote in a tweet on Monday, 16 August, night.

He added that given the situation in Kabul, it is important that the Government of India has accurate information about Indians there, and posted contacts for the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell.

"We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," he further stated, reiterating a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday evening.