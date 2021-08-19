Afghanistan: Casualties Reported After Taliban Fires at Asadabad Protesters

Several people were killed in firing by Taliban fighters at crowds waving the Afghan national flag at an Independence Day rally in Afghanistan’s Asadabad, reported Guardian, citing a witness.



Meanwhile, a witness was also quoted as saying that it was not clear if the casualties resulted directly from the Taliban firing or from a stampede that the firing triggered.

As per Reuters, the rally came as popular opposition to the Taliban spread, with a hundreds of men and women waving black, red and green national flags in Kabul, as well, as they shouted: "Our flag, our identity.”