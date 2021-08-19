Afghanistan Too Big For Pak to Swallow, Taliban to Rule: 'Caretaker' Prez Saleh

First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.
(Photo: Instagram/@amrollah.saleh)
Afghanistan leader and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself the 'caretaker President' of the country after Ashraf Ghani fled, took to Twitter on Thursday, 19 August, to say, "Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern."
Saleh's comments come just two days after he declared that he will not surrender to a Taliban rule under any circumstance.
Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh had declared himself as the "legitimate caretaker President" on Tuesday, 17 August, two days after Ghani fled the country following Taliban's takeover of Kabul.
He had further said that it is futile to argue with Biden over plunging the country in turmoil. "I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to the Taliban terrorists. I will never betray the soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER (sic)," he had said.
Published: 19 Aug 2021,02:20 PM IST