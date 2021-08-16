Tracing the Rise and Fall of Ashraf Ghani, the President Who Fled Afghanistan

"In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out," Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani stated on Sunday, 15 August, hours after fleeing Kabul before the Taliban takeover of the capital.

"The former president has left Afghanistan, leaving the people to this situation," Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the country's High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a video message later on Sunday, as several Twitter users branded the president as a coward.