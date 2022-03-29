Abramovich's Suspected Poisoning Matches Russia's Modus Operandi for Dissidents

Intelligence agencies and officers use different means to target dissidents and spies. Some make it look like an accident, some use guns, while some employ poison.

Russia is infamous for the latter, and conversations around its use have been reignited after the suspected poisoning of Chelsea Football Club owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, 28 March.

The WSJ claimed that "Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month," with "symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands."

Their lives, however, are out of danger.