What Does Roman Abramovich's Sanctions Mean For His Premier League Team Chelsea?

Chelsea’s football teams will continue with the remainder of their season, but the club cannot recruit new players or renew contracts of the current players. The future of the players on loan too is under a cloud, but those talents who have long-term contracts could become a prominent fixture in the line-up soon enough, under the current situation.

Outstanding payments, such as payments for players which are staggered over a period of time, will continue undisturbed as long as the club can afford it. Currently, the club will get paid from broadcast and sponsorship deals and the money will be frozen as well, however, it can be utilised for employee wages, travel costs, taxes, payments to other clubs and matchday logistics. Chelsea cannot sell any merchandise either nor can they accept any bookings for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, sponsors have reacted negatively to the situation with Three, the main shirt sponsor with a deal worth £40 million yearly, temporarily suspending their agreement and asking for their logo to be taken off all kits, advertising hoardings at Stamford Bridge and at the club's Cobham training base. Hyundai, who have a deal of around £10 million yearly, are "currently assessing the situation," as is the official partner Zapp.

The situation is pretty much the same for the managers of the Chelsea teams. In terms of existing contracts that need renewal, the club faces quite a dilemma as Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen are all free agents this summer, while among Chelsea Women, Ji So-yun, Maren Mjelde, Jonna Andersson, and Drew Spence are all affected as well.

Understandably, Chelsea is on a shoe-string budget going forward for the rest of the season, and could go into administration only if they can’t foot their bills.

All of which further raises questions about the future of players and coaches at the club. In short, the club cannot generate fresh revenue because the owner can benefit from that, in theory, but the club can continue to play their games and pay the staff.