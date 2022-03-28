Russian Oligarch, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned: Reports

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators developed symptoms of poisoning after they met for peace talks in Kyiv over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, 28 March, citing sources.

As per the report, Chelsea football club owner, Abramovich, and two senior negotiators of Ukraine, developed symptoms like red eyes, painful tearing, and skin peeling on their hands and faces, after attending talks in Kyiv.

As per investigative journalism group Bellingcat, "Three members of the negotiating team retreated to an apartment in Kyiv later that night (3 March) and felt initial symptoms – including eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes – later that night. The symptoms did not abate until the morning. The next day the group of negotiators drove from Kyiv to Lviv on the way to Poland and then to Istanbul, to continue informal negotiations with the Russian side."