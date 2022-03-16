Investment & Trophies Mark Roman Abramovich's Legacy at Chelsea

Women’s Team

One of the highlights of the Abramovich reign will be his investment in the women’s team, which wasn’t a professional outfit earlier, and was brought under the same umbrella as the men's in 2004.

As was the case with the men’s team, the women’s team also saw plenty of transfers. That the owner cares for how the women’s team does is no secret, he has said that they are important to the club.

The team, who were amateur till as recently as 2013, has won 10 trophies in the Russian’s time in London, and have become a force to reckon with. And one of the key figures in the rise of the team has been Emma Hayes, the manager, who has been with the team since 2012, much unlike the pattern in the men’s team.

Chelsea has been making waves on a global level for some time now and the willingness to spend is a key factor in that. Last summer, for example, the Blues broke the women's world transfer record by signing Pernille Harder, while also adding superstars such as Sam Kerr and Melanie Leupolz to the squad.

English football had never seen anything like Abramovich, before he arrived in July in 2003, and since then the many have tried to follow his footsteps at other clubs around the globe. Is there scope for a reunion or is this the end of the Abramovich era?