Abolish Executive Presidency: Sri Lanka Opposition Leader Says in Fiery Speech

In a fiery speech in Parliament on Tuesday, 5 April, Sri Lanka Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa called for the abolition of the all-powerful executive presidency within a week.

He also stressed that Parliament must be strengthened, while ensuring that a similar dictatorial premiership did not return. The country's President Rajapaksa and the entire government must resign, he demanded, as per Economynext.

"The time has come to change the executive presidency. Let us use this opportunity," he said, as the MPs of his party applauded.