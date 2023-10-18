No, Zomato Did Not Hire a Model To Drive Around With an Empty Bag in Indore

Fact-Check | The video is being shared with a false claim on the internet.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a woman riding on a motorbike with a bag of food delivery company Zomato is going viral on the internet.
What are users claiming?: Social media users shared the video with a caption that said, "Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty Zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll (sic)."
An archive of the post can be found here.
The video had recorded more than 2 million views on the platform at the time of writing this report. Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.
What is the truth?: The video is being shared on the internet with a false claim.
Zomato's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal took to his official X handle to clarify that the video has nothing to do with the company.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a Google Chrome extension, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to the same video posted on an Instagram handle named 'pallavichoudhary27'.
The video was uploaded on 3 October with a caption saying "Public reaction."
On checking the Instagram handle, we found a clarification in the highlights section where the same woman could be heard saying that "she only created the video for content."
We have also reached out to the user for a response and the report will be updated as and when it is received.
Zomato's CEO clarifies: Goyal took to his official X handle to clarify that the company had nothing to do with the video.
He added that the company does not endorse helmet-less biking and that they don't have a "Indore Marketing Head."
Goyal further said, "This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic."
Conclusion: The video is being shared with a false claim stating that Zomato hired a model to drive around with an empty bag in Indore.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)