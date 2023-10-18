Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Zomato Did Not Hire a Model To Drive Around With an Empty Bag in Indore

No, Zomato Did Not Hire a Model To Drive Around With an Empty Bag in Indore

Zomato CEO took to his official X handle to clarify that the company has nothing to do with the video.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The video is being shared with a false claim on the internet.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video of a woman riding on a motorbike with a bag of food delivery company Zomato is going viral on the internet.

What are users claiming?: Social media users shared the video with a caption that said, "Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty Zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll (sic)."

The video had recorded more than 2 million views on the platform at the time of writing this report. Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The video is being shared on the internet with a false claim.

  • Zomato's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal took to his official X handle to clarify that the video has nothing to do with the company.

How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a Google Chrome extension, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.

  • This led us to the same video posted on an Instagram handle named 'pallavichoudhary27'.

  • The video was uploaded on 3 October with a caption saying "Public reaction."

  • On checking the Instagram handle, we found a clarification in the highlights section where the same woman could be heard saying that "she only created the video for content."

  • We have also reached out to the user for a response and the report will be updated as and when it is received.

Zomato's CEO clarifies: Goyal took to his official X handle to clarify that the company had nothing to do with the video.

  • He added that the company does not endorse helmet-less biking and that they don't have a "Indore Marketing Head."

  • Goyal further said, "This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic."

Conclusion: The video is being shared with a false claim stating that Zomato hired a model to drive around with an empty bag in Indore.

