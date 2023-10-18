No, Zomato Did Not Hire a Model To Drive Around With an Empty Bag in Indore

A video of a woman riding on a motorbike with a bag of food delivery company Zomato is going viral on the internet.

What are users claiming?: Social media users shared the video with a caption that said, "Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty Zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll (sic)."