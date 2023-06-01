Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath Paying Tribute to Tipu Sultan Goes Viral

Edited Image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath Paying Tribute to Tipu Sultan Goes Viral

The original image shows Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: The original image shows Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and not Tipu Sultan.

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: The original image shows Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and not Tipu Sultan.</p></div>

An image showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bowing and paying tribute to a photograph of erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan is going viral on social media.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is a digitally altered image.

How did we find out the original image?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral picture and found similar and unedited images from 2021.

  • We found a image uploaded by stock image website, Alamy on 29 June 2021, which showed Yogi Adityanath paying floral tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's portrait.

  • The image also showed former President Ram Nath Kovind on the stage in a very similar stage set up.

The image showed Ambedkar's photo and not Tipu Sultan's.

  • The description of the image stated that it was clicked during during the foundation stone ceremony for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

  • It also stated that the stage marked the presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandi Ben Patel along with Yogi Adityanath.

  • Taking a cue, we looked for more visuals from the ceremony and found a live-streamed video on President's YouTube channel.

  • The video was streamed on 29 June 2021 and the titled read, "President Kovind lays foundation stone of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial & Cultural Centre at Lucknow."

  • At the 1:44 timestamp, we were able to match exact moment seen in the viral photo.

The image was edited and is from 2021.

Conclusion: An edited image is going viral. The original image shows Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, not Tipu Sultan.

