Has USA Put Up Dr BR Ambedkar's Photo on a Train as a Mark of Respect? No!
The image of the train in the viral posts is old and belongs to the Delhi Metro, not the USA.
An image of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar pasted on a train has gone viral on the internet to claim the United States of America (USA) did it as a tribute to him.
The claim: Those sharing the image have said that the image was pasted on the longest-distance covering train in the USA and criticised the Indian government for not doing something like that, and the media for not covering the news.
(We also got the viral image as a query on our WhatsApp tipline.)
The truth: We found no news reports to confirm the claim that the USA had pasted Dr Ambedkar's photograph on a train.
Furthermore, we found that the viral image had been digitally altered to add Ambedkar's photograph and a "Jai Bhim" flag. The train in the original image was a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) train.
How did we find that out: We conducted a keyword search for the news about an American train carrying Ambedkar's photograph on it but were unable to find any credible report on the same.
What about the image: We conducted a reverse image search of the viral image and found that the image had previously been used in media reports.
One article published on ABP Live in February 2017 carried the viral image as a representational one.
The article talked about a suicide attempt at a Delhi Metro station and the viral image showed a Delhi Metro train.
We compared the viral image with the image from the ABP Live story and saw several similarities in them.
Conclusion: Evidently, an edited image of a Delhi Metro train was shared to make a false claim about Dr BR Ambedkar.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details and we'll fact-check it for you.)
