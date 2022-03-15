No, Video Doesn't Show Yogi Adityanath Crying While Watching 'The Kashmir Files'
The viral video is from 2017 when Adityanath had attended an event held in the memory of martyrs in Gorakhpur.
A video, which shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath breaking down, in what appears to be a theatre, is being shared with a claim that he cried while watching Vivek Agnihotri's newly-released film 'The Kashmir Files'.
The film deals with the issue of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990s.
However, we found that the video is from an event which was held in Gorakhpur in 2017, where Adityanath got emotional.
CLAIM
The viral video showing Yogi Adityanath tear up runs a song from The Kashmir Files. The 17-second-long clip's caption reads, "The Kashmir files Movie को देख रो पड़े योगी आदित्यनाथ. आप सभी से निवेदन है आप भी एक बार जरूर देखें"
(Translation by Facebook : Yogi Adityanath cried after watching 'The Kashmir Files' movie. You all are requested to watch it once.")
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a keyword search on Google using 'Yogi Adityanath crying', and found a longer version of the video on ABP News' YouTube channel posted on 17 October 2017.
The title of the video noted, "Jan Man: UP CM Yogi Adityanath break into tears during an event for martyrs".
The video clip which is being shared can be seen in the news video from 0:03 mark wherein Yogi Adityanath starts to cry.
Zee News had also posted the same video on 20 October 2017 which added that Adityanath got emotional during an event in Gorakhpur.
We also found a news report on the channel's website which mentioned that he got emotional at an event held in the honour of martyrs on the occasion of Diwali in Gorakhpur.
In the original video, a song from the Bollywood film 'Border' can be heard in the background, while in the viral clip, this song was replaced by a song from The Kashmir Files film.
Evidently, an old video from 2017 is being shared to falsely claim that Adityanath cried while watching Agnihotri's film.
