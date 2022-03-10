No, This Picture Doesn't Show Ukrainian Ace Pilot 'Ghost of Kiyv'

The photo is morphed from two separate photos of an American comic and a US Air Force pilot.
A photo of a pilot sitting in a fighter jet is being widely shared on social media to claim that it is the Ukrainian ace fighter pilot, dubbed as 'Ghost of Kyiv', who has been credited with shooting six Russian jets.
It further identifies him as one 'Samuyil Hyde'.
However, we found that the photo that's being shared is a morphed photo. The original photo, which shows US Air Force's late Captain Seth Nehring in a F-16 fighter jet has been morphed to add the picture of American comedian Sam Hyde.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with a claim in English, that reads, "Ukrainian fighter-ace known as the 'Ghost of Kyiv's real name is Samuyil Hyde, a 36 year old who was identified as the Mig-29 Pilot accredited with downing 6 Russian Jets (sic)."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We looked for the photos of 'Samuyil Hyde' on Google and the results showed us one Sam Hyde, identified as an American comedian, actor, and writer.
We also found a Buzzfeed News video from 2019, which talked about how Hyde's pictures have been often used after mass shootings identifying him as a shooter since 2015.
We also came across a photo of Hyde on Wikimedia Commons. Comparing the photo with the viral claim, we found that the face of the "pilot" was indeed that of Hyde.
The face of the pilot is actually a photo of American comic Sam Hyde.
Next, we carried out a reverse image search on the viral photo. Supplementing the search with the keyword 'pilot' led us to the original photo published on Air Force Magazine's article in 2018.
It identified the pilot as late Captain Seth Nehring and credited the photo to Senior Master Sergeant Chris Drudge.
Taking a cue from here, we used keywords that included the photographer's and pilot's names and found the same photo uploaded to the United States Air Force's official website.
The original photo shows US Air Force's Captain Seth Nehring, who passed away in 2018.
While we cannot independently verify the existence of the 'Ghost of Kyiv,' we can confirm that the photo being shared as that of the 'Ghost' does not show a Ukrainian ace pilot.
Clearly, an American comic's photograph was edited onto a US Air Force pilot's photo and was shared to falsely claim that the 'Ghost of Kyiv' had been identified as 36-year-old Samuyil Hyde.
