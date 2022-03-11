Ukraine War: US Spending Bill Includes Almost $14 BN in Aid to Ukraine

The US Congress has passed the 2022 spending bill which includes almost $14 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Meanwhile, Facebook on Friday, announced that it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like "death to Russian invaders," but not credible threats against civilians, news agency AFP reported.

This comes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has so far destroyed about $100 billion in roads, bridges, and businesses in the country, dealing a huge hit to its economy, a Kyiv government official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russia’s energy ministry said on Thursday that Belarusian specialists had restored power supply to the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has only made the NATO Western defence alliance "stronger" through his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Later, she added that the US will give another $50 million through the UN's World Food Program, to assist with humanitarian aid in Ukraine.