Woman Hitting Chhattisgarh BJP Councillor Shared With Misleading Context

The claim is being shared in the context of the Lucknow girl hitting the cab driver.
A video of a young girl beating a man with a stick, who in turn attacks her and the woman accompanying her is being widely shared on social media, linking it to the case of the girl in Lucknow who was seen thrashing a cab driver.
Many users shared the video taking a dig at fight for equal rights and wrote, 'not all men are like that cab driver'.
However, there is context to this video that is missing from the posts that are being shared online. We found that the woman thrashed the man, who has been identified as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Suryakant Tamrakar in Chhattisgarh, for repeatedly making sexual advances.
Sub Divisional Office (Police) of Bhatapara told us that Tamrakar, after being absconding for several days, was arrested on Monday, 30 August.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "सब लखनऊ के ड्राइवर की तरह नहीं होते।।।मैडम को कौन बताए."
(Translation: Not everyone is like the Lucknow driver. Who will say this to madam?)
The video shared by the Twitter user has over 30,000 views at the time of writing this article.
An archive of the tweet can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On going through the comments in the video, we found that some users had shared a newspaper clipping from Dainik Bhaskar highlighting that the video is being shared with a misleading context.
Newspaper clipping from Dainik Bhaskar.
According to the report by Dainik Bhaskar published on 23 August, the incident took place in Baloda Bazar district of Chhattisgarh. The woman, along with her daughter, went to warn the BJP councillor Suryakant Tamrakar, who was asking the woman for sexual favours.
However, this time as the duel intensified, the woman's daughter started hitting the man, who in turn, along with Tamrakar started bashing both the women.
The news has also been carried by News18, Amar Ujala, and The Lallantop.
Further, we got in touch with Sub Divisional Office (Police) (SDOP) of Bhatapara Siddharth Baghel who told The Quint that after a video of the woman hitting the councillor with slippers in front her husband had earlier gone viral, one Tebu Devangan, who is also a friend of the councillor, started using abusive comments in the video.
Angered by it, she went to Devangan's shop, where councillor Tamrakar was also present.
Later, in the verbal duel, her daughter started hitting Devangan with a stick, who in turn, along with Tamrakar, started brutally attacking both the women.
Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Simga police station. While Devangan was arrested earlier, Tamrakar was arrested from his home on Monday, the SDOP said.
Clearly, a video of a woman beating up a BJP councillor for asking sexual favours from her is being shared with the misleading context of the incident where a Lucknow girl beat up a cab driver.
