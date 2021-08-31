Woman Hitting Chhattisgarh BJP Councillor Shared With Misleading Context

A video of a young girl beating a man with a stick, who in turn attacks her and the woman accompanying her is being widely shared on social media, linking it to the case of the girl in Lucknow who was seen thrashing a cab driver.

Many users shared the video taking a dig at fight for equal rights and wrote, 'not all men are like that cab driver'.

However, there is context to this video that is missing from the posts that are being shared online. We found that the woman thrashed the man, who has been identified as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Suryakant Tamrakar in Chhattisgarh, for repeatedly making sexual advances.

Sub Divisional Office (Police) of Bhatapara told us that Tamrakar, after being absconding for several days, was arrested on Monday, 30 August.