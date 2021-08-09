No, This Isn’t a Video of the 'Lucknow Girl' Who Beat Up a Cab Driver

A video is being shared on social media that claims to show Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, the woman who beat up a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow, being arrested.

However, we found that the woman seen in the viral video is Rajasthan's Anuradha Choudhary, an accused in over 12 criminal cases. The video could be traced back to 2017.

Further, while an FIR has been registered against Yadav, she hadn't been arrested at the time of writing the article.