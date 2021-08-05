Lucknow Girl Beat Cab Driver, But Do You Really Need to Diss Feminism?

Do you like drinking tea? Which one? Black? Green? Oolong? Herbal? Chamomile?



I’ll tell you about a (Twitter) user-favourite: the formidable An-Tea-Feminist.

It is a strong concoction that can get straight to your head; lull you into a warm, wallowing sense of misdirected self-pity; fuel you with self-righteous indignation; render you incapable of rational thought; and is served best with tart, slightly overcooked hashtags on murky Twitter timelines. Chaunk gaye kya?

But hey, you’ve sampled it! All of us have.

Just the other day, as the video of a woman repeatedly thrashing a man – reported to be a cab driver – at Lucknow’s Awadh Chowk started doing the rounds of the internet, a seemingly self-assured Twitter user shared a photograph of a banner with the following text painted on it: ‘Feminism is Cancer’.

In case, the message was lost on anyone, the photo was captioned thus: “Writing is on the wall...If misogyny is bad then so is feminism which keeps criticizing men. (sic)”