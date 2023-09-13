Fact-Check: Seismic Waves Card File With Morocco Earthquake Photos Is A Hoax!

Fact-Check: This message has been shared in connection with other natural disasters as well.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Following the recent devastating earthquake in Morocco, that claimed nearly 3000 lives, a message going viral on the internet cautions users about something called a "Seismic Waves CARD" that has the potential to hack a phone in 10 seconds.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
This claim is viral on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. We also received queries about this on our WhatsApp tipline.
What is the truth?: The 'Seismic Waves Card' virus is an internet hoax and is not related to any malware that is capable of hacking devices.
No records or reports have been found on the said "cyber attack".
How did we find out?: We researched in depth about this message and found the following.
We came across several news reports by the 24x7 News Agency and CooPWB that mentioned the same viral message that is being circulated in connection with the earthquake that took place in Colombia in August.
It also noted that no media records or warnings about this alleged cyberattack had been recorded.
The report also stated that this message has been circulated in the past as well in connection to other natural calamities.
Here is the link to this report.
More about WhatsApp scams: A report by Outlook Magazine noted that most scams required the users to download an application or links to external websites.
This report mentioned the types of scams take frequently take place on WhatsApp.
Can pictures be sent as a file on WhatsApp?: The easiest way of sharing photos and videos on WhatsApp is by opening the gallery and selecting the images which are directly shared with another user.
The users are not required to download any application to download and view images.
However, images can be shared as a document to share high-resolution pictures as the application compresses the quality of photos.
These can be viewed with applications such as WinZip and WinRar.
How does image-based malware work?: Image-based malware can take place with the help of Digital Stenography. It does not alter the appearance of the image.
A java-script code can be hidden behind the image and is executed by a browser.
Almost any image format is likely to be malicious.
According to Baeldung, "One of the reasons these assaults are so successful is that an image file seems to be much more innocent than an executable file."
Apart from this, according to the message, the virus would take 10 seconds to hack the device. According to the Xcitium blog, once a device is affected by malware, it attacks immediately and does not need additional time.
The message also says that a warning message had been broadcast on television against the Seismic Waves Card virus, however, we did not come across any coverage or news reports that suggested a cautionary against this cyber attack.
More about the hoax from experts: The Quint spoke to Karan Saini, a security researcher at the Infosec Clinic who clarified that the Seismic Waves Card is not real.
He added, "If such a possibility existed, there would be security researchers from Meta's own team that would warn others against its existence instead of forwarded messages on their WhatsApp."
Saini explained that the hoax seemed "inspired" by zero-day vulnerabilities that exist in phone operating systems that expose devices for exploitation by bad actors, and "jeopardise one's device and their personal data."
He gave an example of the Pegasus, an Israeli spyware that delivered GIF images marred with a code to politically exposed people and civil society groups.
He also mentioned that such vulnerabilities were highly uncommon, and "would certainly not be used against the wide public in such an undiscriminating manner."
Conclusion: Clearly, this viral WhatsApp against the Seismic Waves Card virus is fake and does not contain any basis that can verify its credibility.
