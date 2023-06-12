Indigenous Upbringing and a Mother's Sacrifice: How 4 Kids Survived the Amazon

Seeds, roots, and plants served as a saving grace for four Colombian siblings – all under the age of 13 – who managed to stay alive for 40 days deep inside the Amazon rainforest before being rescued on Friday, 9 June.

Lesley (13), Solecni (nine), Tien (four), and Neryman (11 months) were travelling with their mother from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to San José del Guaviare in Colombia on 1 May when their plane crashed in the forest due to an engine failure.

Everybody on board the plane was killed on the spot except the kids and their mother, who suffered life-threatening injuries and died days later.