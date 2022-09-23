Khashoggi’s Wife To Sue NSO Group After Allegedly Being Targeted With Pegasus

Hanan Elatr, the wife of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is planning to sue the Israeli spyware company NSO Group for allegedly being targeted with the infamous Pegasus software, according to a report by The Guardian.

Elatr, who has applied for political asylum in the United States, also intends to sue the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their involvement in the alleged attempts to install the spyware on her phone.

"It is important to make everyone involved in this horrible crime accountable. My husband was a peaceful man. I believe in American justice,” she said.

To this end, she reportedly wants to retrieve two mobile phones, an iPad, and a laptop belonging to her husband that are purportedly in the possession of authorities in Turkey, where Khashoggi was murdered.