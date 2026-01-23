WebQoof Recap: Around PM Modi, General Upendra Dwivedi, West Bengal & More

advertisement
From a clipped of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared with a false claim to AI-manipulated video of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi going viral, read our recap to find out the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.
The World Economic Forum (WEF), in its recent report on global cybersecurity, named cyber fraud "one of the most pervasive global threats" in 2026.
The survey found 77 percent of 804 participants from 92 countries said that they saw an increased risk of cyber-enabled fraud and phishing in 2025.
News reports suggested that Indians, too, have fallen to digital frauds and scams, with over 21.77 lakh registered complaints. The country reported over 19,812 crore rupees in losses in 2025 alone.
To find out which states and cities were the most affected and how to safeguard yourself against such scams, read our full report here.
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking along with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new President Nitin Nabin went viral to claim that it showed PM Modi recently pushing the latter from the camera frame.
An X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber shared the clip with a caption that said, "Newly selected BJP President tried to come between Modi and the camera. Then this happened..."
However, we found that the video was clipped. A longer version showed that PM Modi was actually guiding Nabin to offer his floral tribute first.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of COAS General Upendra Dwivedi having a tense discussion with a journalist from Zee News on the tangible results of Operation Sindoor was being circulated on the internet.
The 1 minute 53 seconds-long clip purportedly showed General Dwivedi saying that United States President Donald Trump's intervention restricted India's response against Pakistan.
Team WebQoof found that the video was manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
Read the full story here.
A video of a group of people assaulting women with sticks is going viral on the internet with a claim that it showed Muslims beating women from the Hindu community in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.
The clip was posted with a caption that said, "Look at the plight of Hindu women in West Bengal. In South 24 Parganas, members of the jihadi community are beating Hindu women with sticks and weapons (sic)."
We found that the claim was misleading. Multiple reports and the police in West Bengal clarified that the incident took place due to a land dispute, and did not mention any communal angle.
Read our fact-check here.
A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that Bollywood actor Tabu had recently made a remark regarding her marital status.
The purported statement read, "I only need a man to sleep in bed nothing else. I like being single. I don’t like getting married now, I’m enjoying my work and single life."
However, the claim was false as there is no available evidence of Tabu making such a statement about her life.
These claims had first surfaced in 2025, following which, Tabu's team had clarified that the remarks were being misattributed to her.
Read the full story here.
