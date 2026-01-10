Manipur Violence: CBI Frames Charges Against Six in Gang Rape Case, Trial Begins

The Central Bureau of Investigation has begun framing charges in cases related to the Manipur ethnic violence of May 2023. The first case to reach the trial stage involves the sexual assault of three women, who were paraded naked and assaulted on 4 May 2023.

Six individuals have been charged under sections related to murder, rape, and violations of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The trial is being conducted in a special CBI court in Guwahati, following a Supreme Court directive to move these cases out of Manipur.