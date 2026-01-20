AI Recap: Fake Visuals Showing Ship Sinking, Fight Among Cricket Teams & More

advertisement
A set of videos generated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are going viral on the internet, where users have either shared them as real visuals from an incident or without providing the essential context.
These include a video of a man making a statue of United States President Donald Trump with leaves, a clip that purportedly shows a ship sinking in the sea, and more.
This report will carry all such videos from this week that can mislead other people on the internet. Team WebQoof will consistently update this fact-check story to keep you from falling for such AI-generated videos.
We had received most of these videos on our WhatsApp tipline. Want us to check a video that you came across? You can send it on our tipline as well.
The video shows an elderly man creating different statues with leaves, including that of US President Trump and actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
What's the claim?: It was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that said, "India is widely recognised for its abundant & diverse talent with a massive population, fuelling innovation & skills, including within its poor & unlettered populations."
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
Three detectors of the second tool, too, showed that the video had "AI-generated likelihood".
The first tool showed over 99% chance of the clip being AI.
Three detectors showed that the video had "AI-generated likelihood".
This video showed people trying to evacuate a ship sinking in the sea is going viral on the internet as visuals from a recent incident.
Those sharing the clip with a caption that said, "Breaking news: A large boat carrying many people suffered a serious incident in the middle of the ocean. As the vessel began to sink, panic erupted, with screams echoing across the sea as passengers fought for survival."
What did detection tools show?: 'Hive Moderation' showed above 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
The second tool's two detectors showed conclusively that the video was indeed an AI one.
The first tool showed over 99% chance of the clip being AI.
The second tool's two detectors conclusively showed that the video was AI.
An Instagram user had shared a video of multiple doctors surrounding a newborn baby, who can be seen with long black hair. The post shared on 18 December 2025 had a caption that said, "How is it possible?."
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through both the AI detectors to further verify its authenticity.
While the first tool showed over 99 percent probability, four detectors of the second tool conclusively showed that the video carried "AI-generated likelihood".
The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI one.
This tool's four detectors conclusively showed that the video was AI.
The fourth video showed female cricketers from the Indian and Bangladeshi national teams fighting each other near the boundary line.
The post was shared with a caption that said, "U19 India Vs Bangladesh Fight Moment Viral Video #india #cricket #shorts #youtubeshorts #viratkohli."
What did detection tools show?: After we passed the video through both the aforementioned AI detection tools, they conclusively showed that the viral clip was indeed generated using the help of AI tools.
The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI one.
This tool's three detectors conclusively showed that the video was AI.
Conclusion: All these videos are evidently AI-generated and do not show real visuals or real incidents.
